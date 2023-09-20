Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes car and flees the scene in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating a hit-and-run that reportedly happened when an SUV left a parking lot and struck another car, injuring the driver.
Police say the incident happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. in a parking lot on Bayfield Street south of Heather Street.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The SUV was leaving the parking lot and struck a red car that was stopped in the northbound turning lane for Heather Street.
Police say the white SUV took off "at a high rate of speed" on Bayfield Street before heading south on Highway 400.
The driver of the struck car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the SUV driver was a man with blonde hair, possibly between 20 to 30 years old. There may have been a second man in the passenger seat.
The front of the involved vehicle, which could be a General Motors product, should have significant front-end damage, police say.
They ask witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to contact the investigating officer at 705-725-7025 ext. 2643.
-
Most of Nova Scotia's lobster fleet well-suited to go electric: studyAn environmental group has concluded that about 2,300 lobster boats operating off Nova Scotia are suitable candidates to switch from diesel to electric motors.
-
Don't wear your uniforms, OC Transpo union tells drivers amid protest against managementThe head of the union representing OC Transpo drivers is asking them not to wear their uniforms until further notice as a protest against "the style of management OC Transpo is currently under."
-
Vintage gumball machine stolen in Guelph break-inPolice are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Guelph business and stole a vintage gumball machine full of expired candy.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridgeWaterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
-
30 speeders caught in Regna school zone in 4 hours, police sayWith the new school year well underway, Regina's traffic police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.
-
CNE boasts record attendance in 2023The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has announced that 2023 was its most-attended year ever in operation.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition lawFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
-
Female critically injured in Pickering crash to be airlifted to hospital: policeA crash in Pickering has left a female with life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police say.
-
Toronto ombudsman probing city's decision to block asylum seekers from overflowing shelter systemToronto’s ombudsman says he is launching an investigation into the city’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants and asylum seekers this past spring.