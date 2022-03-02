Driver hurt when ice crashes through windshield on western Quebec highway

A 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when a piece of ice flew off an oncoming vehicle and smashed through her windshield in western Quebec.

The incident happened on Hwy. 148 in the Luskville sector around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Police say investigators believe a piece of ice broke off an oncoming vehicle, possibly a pickup truck, and struck the victim's windshield.

Despite suffering facial injuries, the woman was able to stop her vehicle at the side of the road and contact emergency services.

"It appears that the person driving the other vehicle may not have been aware of the incident and obviously did not stop to assist the victim," police said, adding the incident happened one kilometre west of where the highway moves to four lanes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police at 819-459-9911.