Driver identified after hit-and-run crash involving cyclist and dog: LaSalle police

LaSalle police say the driver of the vehicle was identified after a hit-and-run crash where a cyclist and dog were struck.

An adult male cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Huron Church Line Road and St. Francis Street in LaSalle on Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

The cyclist was travelling on Huron Church through the intersection while walking his small dog.

Police say a vehicle travelling east on St. Francis stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded forward while the cyclist was in the intersection, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly briefly stopped and exited but did not remain on scene, leaving northbound on Huron Church in his vehicle.

Both the cyclist and the dog suffered minor injuries and were examined by paramedics and a veterinarian respectively.

The vehicle was described as a dark-coloured SUV – possibly a Porsche. The male driver was described as being in their 30s or 40s, clean cut, and wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Investigating officers have obtained surveillance video of the incident and are asking any nearby residents to check their surveillance cameras for the above noted time frame for further evidence of this hit and run.

Anyone with information should call LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at https://www.catchcrooks.com/ 519 258-8477.