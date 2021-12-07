Driver identified after school bus crash in Norfolk County

OPP have identified the driver of a school bus involved in a fatal crash near Long Point on Monday evening.

Kari-Anne Michelle Willis, 49, of Norfolk County was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Police say they continue to investigate after the school bus travelling on County Road 23, with no other passengers on board, left the roadway, entered the ditch and collided with several trees.

Norfolk County Road 23 was closed between 3rd Concession Road and 4th Concession Road for approximately five hours to allow for further investigation.