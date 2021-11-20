Driver identified from fatal Central Elgin crash

OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash near St. Thomas.

According to police, 22-year-old Olivia Vaseleniuck, the driver of an eastbound vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released.

Officers from the Elgin County OPP detachment along with Central Elgin Fire Service and EMS responded to the crash at Ron McNeil Line near Highbury Avenue around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and Elgin County OPP are continuing to investigate. Further updates will be provided when they become available.