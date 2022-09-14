Driver identified in fatal crash in Grey County: OPP
OPP have identified a 64-year-old man from Guelph, Ont. as the victim of a fatal crash who died after colliding with a tree in Grey County on Tuesday.
According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a single vehicle crash along Grey County Road 1 in Georgian Township Bluffs, Ont.
Officers, the OPP Traffic Management Unit, fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene and found that a pick-up truck had left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and has since been identified as Martin Grimba, 64, of Guelph, Ont.
Grey County Road was closed for several hours on Tuesday for the protection of emergency responders. It has since been reopened.
Members of the OPP Traffic Management Unit and Grey Bruce OPP are handling the investigation.
The investigation continues.
