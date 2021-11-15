Driver identified in fatal crash north of Dashwood, Ont.

A 52-year-old man from Bluewater has been identified as the driver of a pickup truck who passed away Monday after a head-on collision north of Dashwood.

Matthew George was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Huron County OPP were called to the scene on Bronson Line between Pepper Road and MacDonald Road just before 12 p.m. on Monday afternoon after an SUV and pickup truck collided head on.

The 35-year-old driver of the SUV remains in hospital with undetermined injuries.

Bronson remains closed between Zurich-Hensall Road and Highway 83. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route to avoid delays.