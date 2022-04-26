Driver identified in fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County

OPP have identified the person who died following a fatal vehicle collision in Elgin County last Sunday.

On April 24 at approximately 11:20 a.m., Elgin County OPP, Central Elgin Fire Service and Elgin EMS responded to a single vehicle collision on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Police say that as a result of the collision, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

OPP have identified him as Joseph Morphy, 64, of Central Elgin.

Elgin County OPP and West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate.