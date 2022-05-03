Driver identified in fatal weekend Dutton-Dunwich Township collision

Elgin County OPP have identified the driver who died following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Sunday.

The collision occurred on May 1 on Currie Road, Dutton-Dunwich Township. Elgin County OPP, Dutton-Dunwich Fire Services and Elgin County EMS responded to a report of a collision involving a sedan and a delivery truck at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene and has since been identified by police as Kerry Box, 61, of London, Ont.

Police say the passenger of the sedan and the delivery truck driver were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but Elgin County OPP and the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team continue to investigate.