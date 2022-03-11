Driver impaired by THC when she fatally struck Saskatoon girl: police

A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.

Last September, Baeleigh Emily Maurice was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the 600 block of 33rd Street West. The girl was riding her scooter to Mayfair Community School.

Following the results of toxicology tests and consultation with Crown prosecutors, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a 28-year-old woman was taken into custody on Friday in connection to Baeleigh's death.

The woman is charged with impaired operation while exceeding the prescribed blood-drug concentration of THC causing death, SPS said in a news release.

The woman was 27 at the time, according to police. Her name has not yet been released by police.

Baeleigh's mother, Rochelle Dubois, took to social media in January to express frustration about how long the SPS investigation was taking.

"I can’t sleep, I’m completely traumatized," Dubois wrote.

She even went as far as sharing surveillance video which captured the moment the truck hit her daughter.

At the time SPS said the investgation's of this nature are complex and that investigators were still waiting on toxicology results.

In the aftermath of Baeleigh's death last year, Dubois told CTV news the girl was a "social butterfly who loved life."

"Baeleigh loved to ride her scooter around the village while she made friends everywhere she went. She will forever be loved and missed dearly," Dubois said.