Driver in alleged road rage incident had suspended licence
The RCMP say a driver involved in an alleged road rage incident in Ottawa was driving impaired while suspended.
The Mounties said two vehicles were involved in the incident at the corner of Island Park Drive and the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway Tuesday around 5:50 p.m.
In a tweet, the RCMP says the driver of one of the vehicles failed a roadside alcohol test at three times the legal limit. The driver is now facing a charge of impaired driving and driving while suspended.
Their licence suspension was extended by another 90 days and their vehicle was seized for one week.
The RCMP did not identify the accused. Police said the case remains under investigation.
Road rage incident last night on Island Park Drive. Driver failed roadside alcohol test (x 3 legal limit). Driver charged for impaired driving and driving while under suspension. License suspended 90 additional days and vehicle seized 7 days. #OttTraffic pic.twitter.com/h5R2eo3Ugm— National Division RCMP (@Nat_Div_RCMP) August 17, 2022
