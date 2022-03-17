Driver in Barrie crashes into utility pole, flees the scene

Barrie police have blocked off a section of Bradford Street after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened between Victoria Street and John Street shortly after 12 p.m., according to police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot. Barrie police brought in the K9 unit to help locate the driver.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alectra Utilities is on the scene for clean-up.

Police say the road will remain closed for about six to eight hours.