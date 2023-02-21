iHeartRadio

Driver in Cambridge clocked going 170km/h: OPP


A tweet from OPP says a driver going 170km/h was charged with stunt driving (Twitter/OPP_HSD)

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Cambridge say a driver was stopped and charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 near Speedsville Road.

According to a tweet from OPP posted on Tuesday morning, the driver passed a Cambridge OPP cruiser before being stopped.

Police say the vehicle was impounded for 14 days and the driver is facing a 30 day suspension.

12