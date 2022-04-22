Driver in crash that killed pregnant 30-year-old Warman woman has died: police
The person behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was heading in the wrong direction on Highway 12 has died.
The Jeep collided with Kaitlin Riley's Toyota SUV on April 9.
The Warman woman was declared dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
In a news release sent following the crash, RCMP confirmed Riley was pregnant.
Prior to the fatal crash, around 9:45 p.m., a Warman RCMP officer spotted the Jeep "driving erratically southbound" on Highway 12 and turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, according to RCMP.
The SUV continued to drive at a high rate of speed and the officer lost sight but kept travelling in the same direction.
The officer eventually caught up to the Jeep — after the fatal crash had occurred.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RCMP told CTV News the injuries led to driver's death.
His identity has not been released.
-
Highway 416 closed southbound after milk truck crashA tractor-trailer loaded with milk has rolled over on Highway 416, causing significant delays for southbound drivers.
-
Mounties seize $1 million in counterfeit $100 bills in Gatineau, Que.The RCMP say $1 million in 'novelty' $100 bank notes was seized in Gatineau, Que.
-
Ottawa Hospital asks city for $150 million to support new Civic CampusA city report recommends council direct staff to explore options to provide $150 million to the new Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus development.
-
Film and TV projects get provincial funding to shoot in North BayFive television and film projects received funding from the Ontario government Friday morning to shoot in North Bay and surrounding area.
-
Four people sought after items worth more than $8,000 stolen from vehicle in ScarboroughToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who allegedly broke into a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month and stole items worth thousands.
-
NDP MLA Richard Feehan not seeking re-election for Edmonton-Rutherford seatA two-term NDP Edmonton MLA who also served as a former cabinet minister will not seek re-election in Alberta's next general election.
-
Halifax man accuses N.S. RCMP of racial profilingA Halifax man is accusing Nova Scotia RCMP of racial profiling after he and his brother were approached and ticketed by the same officer within two months.
-
A range of reactions to N.S. healthcare action planJoan Sinden is among the more than 88,300 Nova Scotians without a family physician. For her, all the Progressive Conservative government's healthcare plan is right now, is words.
-
Vintage clothing trend helping the environmentThe owner of a new vintage clothing shop in Prince Albert says he hopes to capitalize on a trend and help the environment at the same time.