Driver in critical condition after crash between minivan and transport truck

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a minivan and transport truck near Elmira according to Waterloo Region Paramedic Services.

Emergency crews were called to the Listowel Road scene around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A Waterloo regional police news release issued Thursday morning said a transport truck being driven by a 45-year-old Strathroy-Caradoc man was heading west on Listowel, when a 31-year-old Kitchener man driving another vehicle east crossed the centre line and collided.

Paramedic officials said a driver was trapped in their vehicle when they arrived and it took just under an hour to get them out.

An air ambulance was reportedly requested, but was unable to respond due to the weather.

Paramedic officials said the driver of the minivan was in critical condition and was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton. They added the driver of the transport truck was reportedly treated on scene, but refused to be taken to a hospital.

Around 6:30 p.m., Waterloo regional police tweeted that Listowel Road between Line 86 and Floradale Road would be closed for a crash investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage that captured the crash, is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.