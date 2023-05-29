Driver in critical condition after hitting moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury

One person is in critical condition after hitting a moose on Highway 69 in Greater Sudbury on Friday night, police say.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was travelling north shortly after 11 p.m. May 26 when the vehicle collided with the large animal south of Estaire Road, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

Paramedics took the driver -- who sustained serious, life-threatening injuries -- to Health Sciences North.

The northbound lanes were closed for two hours after the crash and the investigation is continuing.