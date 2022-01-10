Driver in critical condition after train strikes car north of Innisfail
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
A 25-year-old man was airlifted to a Calgary hospital Monday morning after his car was hit by a train at a crossing north of Innisfail.
Staff Sgt. Chris Matechuk of the Innisfail RCMP detachment confirms officers responded to a location along Highway 2A near the Discovery Wildlife Park shortly after 10 a.m. following reports of the collision.
Matechuk says the train crossing is marked but does not have lights and barriers.
STARS Air Ambulance officials confirm the driver was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.
The RCMP investigation into the crash continues.
