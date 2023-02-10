Driver in custody after car strikes Scarborough home

One person has been taken into custody after a collision led to a car striking a Scarborough home early Friday morning.

The incident took place near Port Union Road and Lawson Road around 6:30 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire, a pickup truck collided with a parked car and was pushed into a residential home.

Video from the scene shows the driver trying to flee, revving their engine and spinning their tires as crews bang on the window. Their attempts continue as officials open the side door and pull the driver out, the video shows. Police confirm a male driver was arrested; although have not said if any charges have been laid.