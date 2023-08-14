Driver in custody after stolen car hits 4 other vehicles, including police cruiser: EPS
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
Police have reopened 106 Avenue between 113 Street and 114 Street after a crash involving a stolen vehicle.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Monday.
"A stolen 1997 Nissan Stagea struck a police vehicle, then collided with a civilian vehicle in the area of 106 Avenue and 116 Street, before continuing on to strike two more civilian vehicles at 106 Avenue and 113 Street," Cheryl Voordenhout of the Edmonton Police Service wrote in an email to media.
Voordenhout confirmed the police vehicle was attempting to stop the stolen Nissan when it was struck.
The 27-year-old man driving the Nissan is in custody.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
