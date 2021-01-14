The driver of an exotic supercar who crashed into a tree in 2018, killing his passenger, has been sentenced to three years in prison as well as a three-year driving ban.

Stacy Melnychuk was sentenced in Alberta Court of Queen's Bench in Edmonton on Thursday for the crash that killed his friend Mohammad Amin Shamloo.

He had previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle and causing death after having a blood alcohol concentration of more than 80 milligrams per 100 mililtres of blood.

The sentence was agreed to in a joint submission from both Melnychuk's lawyer and Crown prosecutors.

A prosecutor read a victim impact statement from Hamid Shamloo, Amin's father, on behalf of his family.

" Words are not enough to describe the immense pain and sorrow caused by the loss of our beloved son and brother," his statement read.

"The pain in our chest will remain for the rest of our lives. [He] was robbed of a long and wonderful life yet to be lived."

Melnychuk briefly addressed the court, and addressed Shamloo's family who were listening in via video.

"I just want to say I'm sorry," Melnychuk said.

The family disconnected from the video call after Melnychuk's statement.

His licence remains suspended and the driving ban will take effect upon his release.

HIGH-SPEED COLLISION

On July 6, 2018, Melnychuk was driving southbound along Range Road 262 in his 2006 Ford GT at approximately 9:55 p.m., according to RCMP. Versions of the vehicle have in more than 500 horsepower and can be found for sale in excess of $150,000 US.

Police say the car entered the ditch and spun into the tree line and badly damaging the vehicle. Melnychuk was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the passenger was pronounced dead on the scene. Witnesses who heard the crash told CTV News the vehicle was moving "very, very fast."

Menlychuk's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit at the time of the collision, according to an agreed statement of facts.

The document indicates his vehicle was going at least 110 km/h at the time it left the road. The speed limit on the highway was 80 km/h.