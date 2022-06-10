Driver in fatal crash at Saskatoon intersection faces impaired driving charge

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday.

Around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the crash at the intersection of McKinnon Avenue South and Main Street in the city's Varsity View neighbourhood.

A Mercedes and an Infiniti were both heavily damaged, according to police.

The passenger of the Infiniti, a 61-year-old woman, was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she died from her injuries

The Infiniti's driver, a 62-year-old man, had non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

Investigators determined the westbound Infiniti was struck on the passenger side by the southbound Mercedes, SPS said.

The 42-year-old driver of the Mercedes was found to be impaired, according to police.

He was arrested at the scene and is facing charges relating to impaired driving causing death and refusal to comply with a demand when involved in a collision, SPS said.

The man has been released on an undertaking and is expected to appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on July 11.