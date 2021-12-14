Driver in fatal Malahat crash gets $1K fine, year driving ban

A driver responsible for a fatal crash on the Malahat highway has been sentenced for her role in the 2018 collision.

The driver, Sara Thomas, pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care and attention on Nov. 22, and was handed a $1,000 fine and a 12-month driving prohibition on Monday.

In June 2018, Thomas was heading northbound on the Malahat highway when she crossed into the southbound lane and struck an SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV, a 46-year-old Vancouver man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a passenger of the SUV and Thomas were both taken to hospital for treatment.

When the crash occurred, West Shore RCMP said they believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

In 2020, Thomas was charged with six counts related to the crash, including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

On Tuesday, the BC Prosecution Service told CTV News that all other charges against Thomas had been stayed.