Driver in life-threatening condition after crashing into several vehicles in midtown Toronto

A man has life-threatening injuries after driving their vehicle into a number of parked vehicles Tuesday night in midtown Toronto.

The incident happened in the area of Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

The vehicle involved in the crash rolled onto its side, police said.

The driver had to be extricated and was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays in the area of the collision and consider alternate routes.