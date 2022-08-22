Driver in Midland charged after crashing into unmarked police cruiser
A 41-year-old Waubaushene man faces charges after police say he crashed his vehicle into an unmarked police cruiser in Midland.
According to provincial police, the man tried to pass the officer's cruiser Saturday night as it was about to turn onto Yonge Street and, instead, struck it, causing "extensive damage to both vehicles."
The incident left both drivers with minor injuries.
"They were assessed and treated at [the] hospital and have been released," OPP stated.
Police say the Waubaushene man refused to provide a breath sample after officers launched an impaired driving investigation.
He faces charges of refusing to comply with demand and dangerous operation.
Police suspended his driver's licence for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed to the impound yard for seven days.
He was released from custody with a court date scheduled for next month to answer to the charges.
