iHeartRadio

Driver in Sarnia 4x the legal limit: Police


A Sarnia man was charged with impaired after a vehicle struck a pole in the area of Colborne Road and Michigan Avene on Aug. 11, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

A 31-year-old Sarnia man is facing his second impaired charge, according to police, after a vehicle struck a pole.

Officers responded to the area of Colborne Road and Michigan Avenue where the passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers conducted a breath test and said the driver was more than four times the legal limit.

The intersection was closed for several hours for repairs.

12