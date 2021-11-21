Driver in serious condition following single-vehicle crash in Waterloo
One person is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Weber Street North and King Street in Waterloo.
Police told CTV the vehicle was traveling southbound on Weber Street North when it drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole.
The lone occupant was extricated and transported to Grand River Hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown and police continue to investigate.
Weber Street was closed from Milford Avenue to King Street North for several hours before reopening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
UPDATE:
Weber Street N between Milford Ave and King Street N is now open
ROAD CLOSURE
Currently on scene for a collision in the area of Weber Street N and King Street N in Waterloo
Weber Street is closed from Milford Ave to King Street N. No access to Weber Street from High Street. pic.twitter.com/3duOhh8DtG
-
Cost of Fairy Creek injunction enforcement more than $3.7M, RCMP document showsThe RCMP had spent more than $3.7 million by Aug. 31 to enforce a court injunction against old-growth-logging opponents camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
-
Winter conditions close multiple major highways and several weather alerts issuedWinter weather conditions Sunday night have closed several major highways in the region.
-
Insurance won't cover landslide damage on private propertyA family living near the shore of Harrison Lake is grateful they weren't injured when a mudslide roared across their property at the height of last weekend's intense rainstorm – but they were disappointed to learn their homeowner's insurance doesn't cover the cost of cleanup and repairs.
-
Ethiopian-Canadians rally outside U.S. consulate in CalgaryNearly 200 Ethiopian-Canadians protested outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
-
Police: 'Some fatalities' when SUV hits Wisconsin Christmas paradeMore than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, the city's police chief said.
-
'I can't believe I'm still alive': Highway 7 mudslide survivor recalls frightening events"The car I was in started tumbling down the hill on our left, and the next thing I know there was water in the car almost up to my neck."
-
Two people bitten by coyote in Toronto park, city saysThe city is asking residents to avoid a park in North York after a coyote attacked and bit two people Sunday afternoon.
-
-
Some Merritt, B.C. residents one step closer to returning home following floodOfficials in Merritt, B.C. say progress is being made, as crews work around the clock to bring the city’s drinking water back online.