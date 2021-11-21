Driver in serious condition following single-vehicle crash in Waterloo

One person is in serious condition after a single-vehicle crash in the area of Weber Street North and King Street in Waterloo.

Police told CTV the vehicle was traveling southbound on Weber Street North when it drove off the roadway and crashed into a pole.

The lone occupant was extricated and transported to Grand River Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and police continue to investigate.

Weber Street was closed from Milford Avenue to King Street North for several hours before reopening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

