Driver injured after crashing into barrier wall: Saskatoon police


One person suffered minor injuries after a truck crashed into a sound barrier on Circle Drive.

Saskatoon police said a 26-year-old was taken to hospital as a precaution after the crash on Circle Drive and 8th Street East.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police said they believed the crash was caused by a medical incident.

