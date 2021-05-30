Driver injured after crashing into hydro pole northeast of Gatineau, Que.

MRC des Collines police say a 28-year-old man is in hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a hydro pole late Saturday night.

The crash happened on Route 309 near chemin Lauzon in L'Ange Gardien, northeast of Gatineau, at around 11:45 p.m. Police say the force of the collision snapped the pole and the vehicle ended up on its roof.

The driver from Notre Dame de la Salette, Que. was the only person in the vehicle. He was taken to hospital in Gatineau to be treated for his injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, though police said alcohol might have been a factor.