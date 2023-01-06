Driver injured after semi-truck rollover on Highway 99 in Delta
The driver of a semi-truck was hospitalized Friday after crashing at the Highway 99 and Highway 17 interchange in Delta.
Authorities said the semi was carrying construction debris when it rolled over on the southbound ramp to Highway 17, spilling the material onto the road and shoulder.
The vehicle was also "leaking fluids onto the roadway" after the collision, the Delta Police Department told CTV News in an email.
Police could not provide any information on the extent of the driver's injuries.
The rollover forced crews to close the ramp, and authorities said it would likely take several hours to reopen.
"To stand up the truck and remove it from the road, heavy wreckers will be involved and will need the entire roadway for that recovery," Delta police said.
-
'The language of food is international': Edmonton's Norwood Legion embraces Ukrainian chefA Ukrainian chef now calling Edmonton home due to the war in that country had the opportunity to share some culinary traditions at the Norwood Legion.
-
-
Ongoing war hangs over Ukrainian Christmas celebrations in Metro VancouverBritish Columbians with Ukrainian roots and newcomers who fled the war and have recently settled in Metro Vancouver came together to celebrate Orthodox Christmas on Saturday.
-
'Church is like a small family': Regina's Ukrainian community celebrates Christmas despite invasion in UkraineJan. 7 marks an important day for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Regina, as Christmas Day celebrations begin.
-
'It's really quite magical': Winterpeg's first pop-up ski library of the seasonA Winnipeg non-profit has returned, offering free cross-country skis, equipment, and lessons to anyone looking to get out and enjoy the winter weather.
-
RCMP search for missing Flin Flon womanRCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Flin Flon woman.
-
B.C. paramedics union, employer reach tentative agreementB.C.'s ambulance paramedics and their employer have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, both sides announced Saturday afternoon.
-
How new Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Christmas in ManitobaOld traditions in a new country –- thousands of newly immigrated Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Christmas for the first time in Canada.
-
Over $100K raised off Christmas tree fundraise in Wellington CountyThe Children's Foundation has raised more than $100,000 thanks to residents throwing away their old Christmas trees.