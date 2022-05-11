Driver injured following truck rollover on North Service Road

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a cement truck roll over.

North Service Road was closed for several hours between Clemenceau and Jefferson Wednesday.

Police say it was a two-vehicle collision that caused the rollover.

One of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

North Service Road will be closed for several hours between Clemenceau and Jefferson. Please avoid the area until further notice #yqgtraffic -04861