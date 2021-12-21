Driver injured in collision involving transport truck

One person was rushed to the hospital after a collision involving a car and a transport truck in Melancthon Township.

Dufferin provincial police say the driver of the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash that happened on Grey Road 9 at the 4th Line Monday night.

The front-end of the car was significantly damaged in the collision and wound up in the ditch with the airbags deployed.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Officers closed the area to traffic for several hours.

It has since reopened.