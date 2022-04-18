Driver injured in tractor-trailer crash that snarled Hwy. 10 traffic in Surrey

Mounties are investigating a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer that left one driver injured and forced the closure of Highway 10 through Surrey on Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the tractor-trailer collided with a sedan at the intersection of Highway 10 and 168 Street shortly before 3 p.m., and that one person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The accident forced emergency crews to close the highway in both directions, and Surrey RCMP could not estimate how long it would take to reopen.

"Due to the serious nature of the collision, Highway 10 will be shut down with traffic control personnel in place. It is requested that the public avoid the area," the detachment said in a news release.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash or captured dash cam video in the area around the time of the collision to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.