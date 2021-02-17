A driver has been killed after colliding with a horse that got loose in Oxford County, and the collision also left the horse dead.

Around 5:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to Oxford County Road 13 between Norwich Road and Pleasant Valley Road for the reported collision.

An early investigation revealed that a horse was loose on the roadway when it was hit by a vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The horse also died as a result of the collision.

A portion of Oxford County Road 13 was closed Wednesday morning while police investigated but has since reopened.