A collision on Oxford Road 13 south of Newark, Ont. has left a man and a horse dead on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Jordyn Read / CTV News)

A driver has been killed after colliding with a horse that got loose in Oxford County, and the collision also left the horse dead.

Around 5:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to Oxford County Road 13 between Norwich Road and Pleasant Valley Road for the reported collision. 

An early investigation revealed that a horse was loose on the roadway when it was hit by a vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

The horse also died as a result of the collision. 

A portion of Oxford County Road 13 was closed Wednesday morning while police investigated but has since reopened.