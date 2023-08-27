iHeartRadio

Driver killed after crashing into house in Shannonville, Ont.


An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder patch is seen in this undated file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after driving into a house in Shannonville early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home on York Road at around 4 a.m.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene, but police said no one inside the home was hurt. The house, however, was significantly damaged.

York Road is closed between Upper Slash Road and Young Street for the police investigation.

