Driver killed after crashing into tree in Norfolk County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after colliding with a tree in Norfolk County on Wednesday.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Windham Road 2 shortly before 1:30 p.m.
OPP Staff Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not confirmed if there were any other occupants in the vehicle.
Windham Road 2 is expected to be closed for several hours between Windham West Quarter Line Road and Kelvin Road while police investigate.
No further information has been given at this time.
UPDATE-#OPP delivering devastating news to family members that their loved one is not coming home after being involved in a fatal crash.West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continuing to investigate.Road closures in effect. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP^es pic.twitter.com/l67zPOBLOm— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 15, 2021
-
Stellantis workers fill seven Chrysler Pacifcas with toys to donateStellantis Windsor Assembly Plant employees filled seven minivans with donated toys to go to local kids in need this holiday season.
-
'Recruit from us': Agreement between Alberta First Nations, U of A aims to train more Indigenous physiciansA new agreement between the University of Alberta and Tribal Chiefs Ventures Inc. aims to train more Indigenous physicians and improve health care for northern Alberta First Nations.
-
Halifax physician Ken Rockwood wins international award for frailty, dementia workA Halifax doctor has won a prestigious international award recognizing his research on people living with frailty and dementia as well as his campaign to battle ageism in the health sector.
-
'Barge Chilling Beach' sign erected as vessel remains resting on Vancouver shorelineOne month after a wayward barge crashed onto Vancouver's shoreline, the city's park board has marked the vessel's unexpectedly long stay with a tongue-in-cheek sign.
-
Hospital partnership heats up as health care costs riseThe South Huron Hospital in Exeter and the Alexandra Marine and General Hospital in Goderich will soon be sharing the same leader.
-
Police investigating collision involving pedestrian, LRTWaterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and an LRT on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit program expanded to reach more working familiesThe Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit program has been expanded to reach more working families with employment incomes from $12,500 to $50,000.
-
Calgary police seek drivers of Buick Encore, Nissan Pathfinder in homicide investigationCalgary police investigating a shooting death in the city's southeast last month say they're hoping to speak with two drivers who were in the area at the time.
-
Ontario to give out free COVID-19 rapid tests at public pop-ups, LCBO retailers as part of 'holiday testing blitz'Ontario residents can now get rapid COVID-19 tests free of charge at pop-up centres and select LCBO retailers across the province.