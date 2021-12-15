Driver killed after crashing into tree in Norfolk County

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one person dead after colliding with a tree in Norfolk County on Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Windham Road 2 shortly before 1:30 p.m.

OPP Staff Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not confirmed if there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

Windham Road 2 is expected to be closed for several hours between Windham West Quarter Line Road and Kelvin Road while police investigate.

No further information has been given at this time.

UPDATE-#OPP delivering devastating news to family members that their loved one is not coming home after being involved in a fatal crash.West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continuing to investigate.Road closures in effect. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP^es pic.twitter.com/l67zPOBLOm