Driver killed after rear ending truck towing flat deck trailer on highway

One man is dead after a pickup truck rear ended another truck towing a flat deck trailer on Highway 2 Saturday afternoon.

Athabasca RCMP were called to Highway 2 and Range Road 233 near Athabasca around 2:10 p.m.

According to RCMP, a pickup truck towing a flat deck trailer was driving north and slowed down to turn west when it was rear ended by another pickup truck.

The 79-yeal-old driver of the pickup truck that rear ended the flat deck trailer was declared dead at the scene, according to RCMP.

The driver of the pickup truck that was rear ended was uninjured, added RCMP.

The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.