Driver killed, another in hospital, after crash near Woss, B.C.

One driver is dead and another is recovering from serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on northern Vancouver Island.

Mounties in Port McNeill are investigating the fatal collision on Highway 19 near the village of Woss, B.C.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Thursday after a small SUV collided with a semi-truck.

Initial reports indicate the SUV veered into the oncoming path of the truck, police said in a statement Friday.

The SUV driver was killed and the semi-truck driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé said.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours while police investigated the collision.

Anyone with information, including dash camera footage of the area prior to the collision, is asked to contact the Port McNeill RCMP at 250-956-4441.