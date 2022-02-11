Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.
Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release the crash involved a passenger vehicle and flatbed truck near Shoe Lake Road, south of Dorset.
"As a result of the collision, one driver was pronounced deceased," police said. "Their identity will be withheld until family can be notified."
Highway 35 will remain closed in both directions for several hours as OPP investigators complete their work.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
