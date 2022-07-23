Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in southern Alberta
One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in southern Alberta near Brocket on Friday.
Members of the Piikani Nation RCMP, Fort Macleod RCMP and Pincher Creek RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 3 at around 2 p.m.
Mounties say an eastbound semi-truck rear-ended an SUV and a pickup truck.
The 62-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 62-year-old female passenger was air-lifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance with serious, life-threatening injures.
The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old Lethbridge woman, and a two-year-old girl who was with her in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
The driver of the semi-truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A section of Highway 3 was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated, eventually reopening at around 8:30 p.m.
RCMP don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailingsBC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing GaudreauCalgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian OpenThe triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo regionThe self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
-
Greece battles 4 major wildfires; hotels, homes evacuatedGreece's fire service was fighting four major fires across the country Saturday, including one where they had to evacuate over 450 people at an island holiday resort.
-
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offersRogers Communications Inc. says it was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus.
-
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivorsResidential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
-
Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MSHundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to ride from Grand Bend to London as a part of the Annual Bike Ride for Multiple Sclerosis