Driver killed in collision between pickup truck and dump truck in Tay Township: OPP

One person has died in a collision between a pickup truck and a dump truck in Tay Township, police say.

The crash happened on Highway 12 Wednesday morning between Gratrix and Fraser Road.

Police say the pickup truck driver suffered fatal injuries.

Paramedics treated the dump truck driver for minor injuries.

Officers have the area closed for several hours for the investigation. A detour is set up at Neekaunis Road and Vasey Road.

Police expect the section of Highway 12 to remain closed until at least 4 p.m.