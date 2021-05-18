Driver killed in collision on Hwy. 2 near Didsbury, Alta.

Didsbury RCMP is investigating a collision between a truck and semi-trailer on Highway 2 Monday evening that left one driver dead.

Police say a truck was headed south on Highway 2 when it crossed the median and collided with a northbound semi-trailer, near the intersection of Township Road 320.

The 37-year-old driver of the truck, from Red Deer, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured. No names have been released.

Didsbury is about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.