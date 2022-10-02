Driver killed in crash at Luskville, Que. Dragway

Police in western Quebec say a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash at a motor racing track in Luskville, Que.

The MRC des-Collines de l'Outaouais police say emergency crews responded to a call for an accident with injuries during a race at the Luskville Dragway just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The driver died in the single-vehicle crash.

"The race track has been closed and police are still on site to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the accident," police said in a statement.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The Luskville Dragway was hosting the Super Canadian Bracket Finals this weekend.

The Luskville Dragway is located about 35 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.