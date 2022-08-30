Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.
The collision happened in the southbound lanes at 90th Avenue S.W. around 1:15 p.m.
A spokesperson for Calgary EMS says STARS Air Ambulance was called in to take the patient to hospital, but they were pronounced dead before they could be transported.
The age and gender of the victim are not yet known.
The collision closed the southbound lanes of the road between 90th Avenue S.W. and Glenmore Trail S.W. while police investigated.
UPDATE: Single vehicle incident on Tsuut’ina Tr at 90 Ave SW, the road is closed SB b/w Glenmore Tr SW to 90 Ave SW. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 30, 2022
-
Rainy August coming to an end with more rain in the forecast for OttawaThere is a chance of showers for Ottawa on the final day of August. Ottawa has already received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month.
-
Stanley Cup visits Ottawa after day in PetawawaThe Stanley Cup will be in Ottawa today after a day in Petawawa, Ont.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
Hernandez, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.
-
'I’m driving the bus': Outgoing B.C. premier says work continues on issues plaguing provinceBritish Columbia’s premier says he and his cabinet ministers have had a busy summer behind the scenes despite low profiles and few public events.
-
Fire damages south Edmonton homeFirefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy. 401 collision in North YorkA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 in North York.
-
Stanley Cup in PetawawaShawn Allard brings Stanley Sup to Petawawa on Tuesday, August 30.
-
Cape Breton man rappels down Halifax high-rise in a wheelchairJoey Saccarry didn’t let fear, or a disability, stop him from rappelling down one of Halifax’s tallest buildings.