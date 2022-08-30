Driver killed in crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Calgary's Tsuut'ina Trail on Tuesday afternoon.

The collision happened in the southbound lanes at 90th Avenue S.W. around 1:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS says STARS Air Ambulance was called in to take the patient to hospital, but they were pronounced dead before they could be transported.

The age and gender of the victim are not yet known.

The collision closed the southbound lanes of the road between 90th Avenue S.W. and Glenmore Trail S.W. while police investigated.

UPDATE: Single vehicle incident on Tsuut’ina Tr at 90 Ave SW, the road is closed SB b/w Glenmore Tr SW to 90 Ave SW. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads