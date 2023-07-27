iHeartRadio

Driver killed in crash south of Smiths Falls


Ontario Provincial Police logo and cruiser lights (Supplied)

One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in a crash south of Smiths Falls.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Kitley Line 3 just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency responders located a vehicle south of the road, flipped on the roof and fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP continues to investigate.

