Driver killed in early morning collision in the Sault

A 33-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Sault Ste. Marie.

Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to the crash, which took place at the corner of North and York streets.

“Upon arrival, officers found the 33-year-old driver with life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

“They were transported to hospital and later succumbed to those injuries.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has security camera or dash camera footage of the area around the time of the collision is urged to contact Sgt. Ray Magnan at 705-949-6300, ext. 348.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.