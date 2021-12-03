iHeartRadio

Driver killed in Haldimand County crash



A two-vehicle crash in Haldimand County on Thursday killed one of the drivers involved.  

The collision happened on Cheapside Road near Concession 3 Road around 3:30 p.m.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them.

