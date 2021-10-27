Driver killed in head-on crash with transport truck north of Aylmer, Ont.

Provincial police are on scene of a fatal collision north of Aylmer, Ont. Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m. police and EMS were called to Imperial Road (Highway 73) south of Lyons Line for a reported head-on crash between a transport and a vehicle.

OPP Constable Norm Kelso tells CTV News London, “Unfortunately, the driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.”

The OPP are in the early stages of an investigation and further details will be released when they become available.

Police have blocked the roadway in both directions and the closure is expected to last upwards of six hours.