Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash

One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle in Petawawa, Ont.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Hwy.17 east of Black Bay Road, OPP said in a news release. One driver has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that a 27-year-old woman from Petawawa was killed in the crash. A driver and passenger in the tractor trailer were not injured.

The highway was closed between Black Bay and Doran roads, with detours in place for several hours.

OPP announced that the road had reopened around 7:30 p.m.

Police said charges are not anticipated.

