Driver killed in Renfrew County crash
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A driver has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Beachburg Road is closed between Finchley Road and Westmeath Road while police investigate.
Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region is located 15 km from Pembroke.
