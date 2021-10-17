Driver killed in rollover on Wolfe Island

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a rollover on Wolfe Island, south of Kingston, Ont.

Police were called to a farmer's field along County Road 96 on the island at around 9 p.m. Saturday. The initial investigation suggests the vehicle rolled several times before coming to a stop.

Police have not identified the victim except to say that they were from Liverpool, N.Y. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.